R. Kelly taken into custody after child support hearing

EMBED <>More Videos

R. Kelly is speaking publicly for the first time since he was arrested two weeks ago on sexual abuse charges.

CHICAGO -- Authorities say R&B singer R. Kelly was taken into custody during a hearing in Chicago over unpaid child support.

Kelly left the courtroom with his lawyers on Wednesday through a different door than he had entered. His hands weren't cuffed.

Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari says Kelly was taken into custody and will be transferred to the county jail. She says she doesn't know the reason he was taken into custody, including whether it had to do with unpaid child support he owes.

Kelly was charged last month with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to four women years ago, including three who were underage at the time.

The singer has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
illinoissexcelebrityentertainmentmusicus worldchild sex assault
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
R. Kelly remains in jail; singer's finances 'a mess,' lawyer says
'I'm the one you ignore': Chicago writer tenacious in R. Kelly coverage that has spanned years
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, in police custody
R. Kelly seen having sex with underage girl in new tape, attorney says
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
Storm drenches SoCal, showers to linger through Friday
Lightning strikes light up skies across SoCal
Jackknifed big rig prompts closure of NB 101 Fwy in Calabasas
Malibu Canyon Road fully reopened after minor rockslide
Storm lingers through Inland Empire
Authorities work to ID girl found in Hacienda Heights
Show More
Second US judge calls citizenship question on census illegal
Sen. Martha McSally, ex-Air Force pilot, says officer raped her
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
Taco Bell employees fired after video surfaces of fight
Cousins marry and seek to have union legally recognized
More TOP STORIES News