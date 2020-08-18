racism

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows woman's racist rant toward Latino dog walker, Good Samaritan who intervened in SF

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man is speaking out, along with prominent members of the Bay Area community after he and another Latino man were targets of a woman's racist rant.

The hate-filled tirade was recorded by Stanley Gonzalez on Sunday after witnessing a woman's aggressive and racially-charged rant toward a Latino man walking his dog.

San Francisco tech CEO kicked out of Central California restaurant after racist rant caught on camera
EMBED More News Videos

A San Francisco CEO was caught on camera going on a racist rant directed towards a family eating at a restaurant in Carmel Valley. Here's video of the incident.



"She turned around and started screaming racial slurs like 'oh your dog looks like you, a Mexican dog!'" says Gonzalez, shaking his head.

That's when Stanley knew he had to spring into action.

"For me, I've seen too much with what's going on with the nation...I felt like it was my duty, something just snapped to defend this man."

After checking to see if the man was okay, Gonzalez kept walking down the street to where his car was parked. That's when he discovered the same woman, waiting for him. Her shouts quickly directed at him.

Man gives Nazi salute in Torrance racist encounter caught on video
EMBED More News Videos

A white man gave a Nazi salute and a woman shouted "only white lives matter" in an encounter with a Black couple in Torrance.



"Nasty Mexican dog, nasty Mexican dog!" the woman can be heard screaming over and over again, along with expletives and other derogatory terms for nearly a minute in a video that has since gone viral, receiving about a million views on Twitter.

The incident which happened along the San Francisco/Daly City border where Stanley lives even prompted Daly City's vice mayor to speak out, condemning the incident.

Juslyn Manolo, issued a statement saying, "We stand united against hate, and our communities will not tolerate this type of behavior. This is unacceptable."

Meantime those on social media praise Stanley's handling of what happened. When ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim asked how he managed to stay so calm and composed despite the aggression toward him, Gonzalez cited his strong belief in God.

TORRANCE TIRADE: Racist rant launched at Asian woman exercising in park
EMBED More News Videos

A woman who was exercising in a Torrance park was subject to a profanity-laced and racist tirade from another woman, who told her "Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong in."



"I didn't want to stoop down to her level. I just told her...I'll bless you and we'll leave it at that," said Gonzalez.

He has this message of encouragement to anybody who finds themselves in the same situation.

"Don't let all these people who are filled with hate and anger just get away with it. Let your words be known!"

Inquires into the Daly City Police Department about the incident were not answered by the deadline for this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscodiscriminationracismasian americanrace in americacaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACISM
RZA creates jingle to replace ice cream song that has racist ties
'A Kids Play About Racism' teaches kids about complexities of racism
NASA drops 'insensitive' names including 'Eskimo Nebula'
Torrance police arrest two 'white power' suspects who vandalized car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off: WATCH LIVE
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
Firefighters battling brush fire near Lake Piru
Couple who waved guns at protesters will be at RNC
Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through mid-week
Social media posts of locked mailboxes in Burbank go viral
Ex-Trump admin: President tried to withhold CA fire aid over political reasons
Show More
Woman's TikTok video of Hudson River dive triggers backlash
USPS mail controversy, slow delivery spur protest
SoCal weather: Sizzling heat wave continues Monday
Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
Michelle Obama to highlight Biden's character in DNC speech
More TOP STORIES News