Several cars stranded after drivers attempt to navigate through floodwater on street in Commerce

A man's car was disabled after he attempted to drive through a heavily flooded section of a street under an overpass in Commerce.

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Several vehicles became stranded early Wednesday morning after drivers attempted to navigate through floodwater on a street in Commerce.

As an atmospheric river continued to drench Southern California, a section of Atlantic Boulevard was severely flooded under a railroad-track overpass near Pennington Way.

By 6 a.m., at least four disabled cars were seen at the location after the high water apparently stalled their engines. Tow trucks responded to help clear the roadway.

ABC7 was reporting from the scene when a man, apparently determined to make it through the floodwater, drove his Ford sedan directly into it. The water reached up to the car's bumper, nearly submerging the license plate, before the engine flooded and the vehicle came to a halt alongside another stranded car.

The driver of the Ford got out of the sedan, backpack in hand, and sat on the roof of the car before sliding down to the trunk. He then stepped into the knee-high water and walked to safety.

Meanwhile, a flood watch remained in effect for parts of Los Angeles County including the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu coast and county beaches, downtown L.A., San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel mountains.

Heavy rain and excessive runoff may result in dangerous flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and flood-prone locations, the National Weather Service said.

Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday night through at least Friday, with a chance of light precipitation over the weekend.