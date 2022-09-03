Parts of San Fernando Valley see rain, lightning amid heat wave

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- As a brutal heat wave continues in Southern California, parts of the San Fernando Valley Friday evening saw some unexpected rain and lightning.

In Sun Valley, steady rain fell much to the surprise of residents.

Drivers were caught off guard by a sudden downpour in the area of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Strathern Street.

Video sent to Eyewitness News also captured some rain and even lightning hitting Burbank.

The National Weather Service said there were isolated thunderstorms north of Pasadena and La Cañada Flintridge due to "outflow from desert thunderstorm activity."

"Likely not much rain, but a good evening light show and some gusty outflow winds likely," NWS tweeted just before 9:30 p.m.

The storm apparently moved from the San Gabriel Valley to the San Fernando Valley as the night went on.

The rain comes as Southern California is in the midst of a prolonged heat wave.

The high temperatures in recent days has made the manager of California's power grid to issue a Flex Alert on Saturday, the fourth day in a row that the alert has been issued.