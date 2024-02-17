Evacuation warnings issued for parts of Santa Barbara County due to incoming storm

Partly sunny conditions and mild temperatures are expected across much of Southern California on Saturday, but a new storm is headed our way.

Partly sunny conditions and mild temperatures are expected across much of Southern California on Saturday, but a new storm is headed our way.

Partly sunny conditions and mild temperatures are expected across much of Southern California on Saturday, but a new storm is headed our way.

Partly sunny conditions and mild temperatures are expected across much of Southern California on Saturday, but a new storm is headed our way.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation warnings have been issued for parts of Santa Barbara County as another storm is set to move into Southern California this weekend.

The evacuation warnings include areas along waterways associated with the Thomas, Cave and Alisal burn areas and properties near Sycamore Creek, from Stanwood Drive down to parts of Ninos Drive.

This also includes properties near Mission Creek, from Cota Street down to Highway 101 and between Chapala and Castillo streets.

The incoming storm could bring flash flooding, debris flows and landslides. Rain will likely start Saturday night, but heavy rainfall is likely to begin Sunday night and can continue in bursts through Wednesday.

The evacuation warnings could be upgraded to evacuation orders unless there are significant changes to the forecast.

For more information, click here.