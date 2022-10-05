Thousands of 'rainbow fentanyl' pills packaged to look like candy seized in NYC

Every parent's worst nightmare: Fentanyl is being packaged to look like common candy - and being placed into LEGO boxes.

NEW YORK CITY (KABC) -- It's being called "every parent's worst nightmare."

The DEA on Tuesday announced a major seizure of "rainbow fentanyl."

It happened last week when agents stopped a car at the Manhattan side of the Lincoln Tunnel.

Agents say they found 15,000 multi-colored pills.

It comes as there have been nine reported fentanyl poisonings involving kids in the Los Angeles Unified School District in just the last few weeks, including one death.

The drug that looks like candy is especially concerning with Halloween approaching.

Last month, police in Pasadena announced the seizure of more than 300,000 fentanyl pills, including several packages of the rainbow type.

