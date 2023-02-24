A rainbow was spotted in Long Beach during a temporary respite from the rain on Thursday.

Rainbows brighten skies in Long Beach, Glendale during respite from SoCal storm

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- This week's storms are far from over, but rainbows were showing up around Southern California during a brief respite from the rain Thursday.

Our cameras caught a section of rainbow peeking out from the thick clouds over the in Long Beach horizon Thursday afternoon.

Another rainbow was spotted near KABC in Glendale.

A rainbow shines near KABC in Glendale on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

While the region saw heavy snow in the mountains plus hail and snow in other communities on Thursday, the brunt of the storm is expected to hit Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the mountains, with five feet or more of snow expected in some areas. Flash flooding is possible in some burn areas, as 3 inches or more of rain are expected.

