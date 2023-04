A cat made a surprise appearance at a crowded mosque in Algeria during taraweeh, a nightly prayer during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Caught on video: Imam unfazed after cat jumps on him during Ramadan prayers at mosque

A cat made a surprise appearance at a crowded mosque in Algeria during taraweeh, a nightly prayer during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Video shows the feline jump onto the imam as he led the prayer. Despite its tactics, the cat failed to distract him.

The imam never opened his eyes and never stopped reciting the prayer. He did, however, pet the cat as it climbed up to his shoulder and tried to kiss his face.

The animal later hopped off to wander around the area.