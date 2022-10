Rams try to snap 2-game skid, self-inflicted wounds Sunday against Carolina

The Rams' slow start to defending their Super Bowl crown hasn't hurt them too much. At 2-3 they are just a game out of first in the NFC West.

They look to end a two-game slide and get back on track as they host the 1-4 Carolina Panthers.

Curt Sandoval has more from the Rams training facility in Thousand Oaks.