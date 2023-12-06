Rams Junior Cheerleaders show off moves during halftime performance

If you went to Sunday's Rams game against the Cleveland Browns, you may have noticed a group of new cheerleaders.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you went to Sunday's Rams game against the Cleveland Browns, you may have noticed a group of new cheerleaders.

The Rams Junior Cheerleaders performed their 6-minute routine alongside the Rams cheerleaders, showing off their awesome moves.

The Rams Junior Cheerleading Program was designed to promote self-confidence, and discipline.

Submissions open every season on the Rams website, and for Director of Cheerleaders Keely Fimbres, it's one of the highlights of her year.

"I look forward to this every year," she said. "We have about 200 participants in our Junior Cheer program, and they'll be dancing and engaging with the crowd and we love to give this experience."

ABC7 reporter Jaysha Patel has more on the Rams Junior Cheerleader program the report above.