Whose House?! Thousands of Rams fans celebrate along parade route with Super Bowl champs

Thousands of loyal fans joined the Los Angeles Rams throughout the parade route just to get a glimpse of the team members.
By
Rams fans celebrate Super Bowl champs at parade

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Rams fans had one question on Wednesday: whose house?!

During the Rams parade celebrating the Super Bowl champions, they made it clear. It's Rams house and it's Rams city.

"It means everything to me," said Josiah who drove from Fresno to attend the parade. "I'm so excited. We just won the Super Bowl!"

Thousands of loyal fans joined the Los Angeles Rams at the start of the parade, along the route and at the end just to get a glimpse of team members.

"I was born and raised here in South Central," said parade attendee Michael Madison. "I traveled to London. I traveled to Hawaii, New Orleans, San Francisco. I knew we were going to get it done."

Fans were just feet away as some of their favorite Rams players took the stage to say a few remarks. The energy was electric and fans clung to each and every word.

"The rally was amazing," said Cyndy Jones, a Los Angeles native. "We're really excited and happy to win in my city. Let's go Rams!"

Whether you're originally from Los Angeles or not, fans in attendance could feel how important the moment was for the city.

