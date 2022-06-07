Rams purchase caps and gowns for Inglewood grads

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- With graduation on the horizon, Inglewood students were happy to find out the Los Angeles Rams purchased caps and gowns for all the seniors."We just found out like a couple days ago," said Adam Singh, a graduating senior from Inglewood High School. "Everybody's excited because money's tight around here so just to have something like this available to us is really big."It wasn't just Inglewood high school students that felt the love. More than 460 seniors across Inglewood school district received their caps and gowns completely paid for."With everything, prom, grad night, the expenses were really high," said Jubikza Bruno, another Inglewood High School senior. "But I'm glad that they sponsored us for cap and gowns and I'd like to say thank you to them."Outside of the financial value of the caps and gowns, Inglewood High School principal Debbie Tate said they also have sentimental value as the seniors walk into the next chapter of their lives."They're keepsakes. You only graduate from high school once," Tate said. "Rams have always been there for our high school and we truly appreciate everything that they've done.""They didn't have to do that, you know? They helped us out," said Aniya Ray Young, another Inglewood High School senior. "They're basically teaching us how to give back when we get older and we get money and stuff like that."Students from City Honors International Preparatory School, Inglewood High School and Morningside High School walk across the stage to receive their diplomas on Tuesday.