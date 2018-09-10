Rams, Raiders open season in Monday Night Football matchup

Rams and Raiders fans are in Oakland for their teams' Monday Night Football opener.

OAKLAND --
The Los Angeles Rams open their highly-anticipated season tonight against the Oakland Raiders.

After the team's dramatic turnaround last season under new head coach Sean McVay, the Rams are starting the season as one of the oddsmakers' favorites to win the Super Bowl.

An additional level of intrigue rests with the Raiders, with Jon Gruden making his return to coaching after a nearly decade-long absence spent mostly as a TV analyst.

The team also traded star defensive player Khalil Mack and many are wondering how the defense will fare without him.

The Raiders, who left Los Angeles in the mid-1990s, still retain a strong fan base in Southern California. Many from Raider Nation made the trek north to Oakland, along with plenty of Rams fans, for the season opener.

Monday's matchup is the first time the Rams have opened against the Raiders since 1979 and the first time the two teams will meet on Monday Night Football.

The Rams-Raiders Monday Night Football game airs on ABC7, with the pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff at 7:20 p.m.

Information about other shows that normally air Monday nights on ABC is available here.
