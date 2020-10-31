Rams offer first-look at new team store to season ticket holders

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time ever, the Los Angeles Rams are opening the doors to their new team store at SoFi Stadium, The Equipment Room."Every hour we're welcoming in 40 different season ticket members," said Chief Operating Officer of the Los Angeles Rams Kevin Demoff. "To come shop here for the first time, allow them to see the new team store, to see the new team gear and also to get a chance to kind of peek into the stadium and see around."From now through Monday, Nov. 2, Rams season ticket holders get first dibs on exclusive jerseys, hats, t-shirts and other merchandise found only at SoFi Stadium."The thing is, you can't find some of this online, so I want to come check out the most exclusive stuff they have right now to offer," said season ticket holder Andy Ortega."This place is amazing," said Rams fan Diane Bradshaw. "It's definitely more than a team sport shopping. You know, the design is incredible."The Equipment Room features over 7,600 square feet of retail space and spans two floors. Rams season ticket holders that want to come shop can make appointments online for one-hour time slots."There's so many choices and it's just great that we're able to come in here as season ticket holders," said season ticket holder Mark Banuelos.Although fans can't go inside the stadium bowl, they can get an up-close look at it since the store is attached."It gives hope for after COVID... and getting back to normal. That's really important," season ticket holder Alma Banuelos said.The stadium is also operating as a vote center from now through Election Day, so Rams fans can come to SoFi and check two things off their list.