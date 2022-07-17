Sheriff's deputy hospitalized after being shot in Rancho Cucamonga; suspect in custody

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after being shot in the Rancho Cucamonga area overnight and a suspect has been taken into custody.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred after a deputy from the Rancho Cucamonga station responded to a call for service on Sycamore Court around 12 a.m. Sunday.Exact details were not released, but authorities said the deputy made contact with the suspect and was then struck by gunfire.The deputy was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not known. The suspect was not injured.