2 men charged in abduction, sexual assault of woman walking home in Huntington Beach

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 7 a.m. - June 13, 2021

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- Two cooks have been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 27-year-old woman in Huntington Beach.

Florentino Contreras Bacilio, 47, and Angel Lopezevaristo, 30, both of Long Beach, were charged with single counts of kidnapping to commit rape and sodomy, and two counts of sexual penetration by foreign object, all felonies.

The two were accused of kidnapping the victim in downtown Huntington Beach on Sunday and later releasing her on Pacific Coast Highway south of Warner Avenue, where someone driving by saw her and called police, according to Huntington Beach police. The woman was taken to an area hospital and later released, police said.

Police said the defendants did not have a prior relationship with the woman.

The victim was walking home just before midnight when she was abducted, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. The men were accused of dragging the woman into their vehicle and then gagging, choking and sexually assaulting her until she lost consciousness during the attack, prosecutors alleged.

The woman was pushed out of their vehicle when she woke up and started struggling with the two, prosecutors alleged.

The defendants could each face up to 57 years to life in prison if convicted at trial.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington beachorange countyrapekidnappingabductionsexual assault
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
More TOP STORIES News