Rapper Jay Rock honored with key to hometown Watts

WATTS, LOS ANGELES -- Grammy Award-winning artist Jay Rock is getting a big honor from Watts.

Los Angeles city officials presented the 34-year-old rap singer with the key to the city at Nickerson Gardens Friday - where he grew up.

They also declared it Jay Rock Day for his contributions to the community.

Rock says he hopes by continually sharing his story he can inspire others and erase the negative stigma of growing up in the projects.

"I love it," the rapper said. "This is where I grew up. This is basically my backyard and so it just feels good to see my people come out and show me love and support because without them none of this would be possible."

His advice to young people: work hard and stay dedicated and anything is possible.
