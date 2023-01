Whale watchers spot rare white dolphin off coast of Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A rare white dolphin named "Blanco" was spotted this weekend by a group of whale watchers off Dana Point.

It was in a larger nursery pod. "Blanco" is believed to be the only white dolphin known off Southern California.

Over the past few years, the dolphin has been seen from Dana Point to Long Beach, the southeast end of San Clemente Island and the northeast side of Catalina Island.