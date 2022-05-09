animals

Video: Dolphin stampede off coast of Dana Point wows boaters

A large pod of dolphins surrounded a small boat as they stampeded through the waters last month.
DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A whale watching tour hit the jackpot off the coast of Dana Point.

It wasn't exactly whales that made an appearance, it was hundreds of dolphins!

A video posted on YouTube by Capt. Dave's Whale Watching, a local boat tour agency, shows the boat with two people aboard being surrounded by dolphins.

"We have a saying: come for the whales, stay for the dolphins," read the video caption.

The agency said these types of stampedes "happen spontaneously and can occur anytime throughout the year."

