Video: Dolphin stampede off coast of Dana Point wows boaters

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A whale watching tour hit the jackpot off the coast of Dana Point.It wasn't exactly whales that made an appearance, it was hundreds of dolphins!A large pod of dolphins surrounded a small boat as they stampeded through the waters last month. video posted on YouTube by Capt. Dave's Whale Watching , a local boat tour agency, shows the boat with two people aboard being surrounded by dolphins."We have a saying: come for the whales, stay for the dolphins," read the video caption.The agency said these types of stampedes "happen spontaneously and can occur anytime throughout the year."