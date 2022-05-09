Video: Dolphin stampede off coast of Dana Point wows boaters

It wasn't exactly whales that made an appearance, it was hundreds of dolphins!
A large pod of dolphins surrounded a small boat as they stampeded through the waters last month.
Video: Dolphin stampede greets whale watchers off Newport Beach coast
A video posted on YouTube by Capt. Dave's Whale Watching, a local boat tour agency, shows the boat with two people aboard being surrounded by dolphins.
"We have a saying: come for the whales, stay for the dolphins," read the video caption.
The agency said these types of stampedes "happen spontaneously and can occur anytime throughout the year."