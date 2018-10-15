Rash of mail thefts leave Palmdale residents frustrated

Dozens of residents stood in line Monday at the Palmdale Annex Post in East Palmdale as they waited to pick up their mail after they say robbers vandalized their mailboxes and stole their mail.Residents say the thefts have occurred over the course of several months. Some have been going to the Palmdale Annex Post for more than a month because of the thefts."We can't do anything, just come here and wait," said Fernanda Pulido, who says her mailbox cannot be used because it was severely damaged when it was targeted.Most of the thefts occurred in the same general area of East Palmdale around Avenue S near 50th Street East, residents said. They say the suspects would pop the locks on boxes and steal mail.U.S. Postal officials said they are working with local law enforcement investigating the rash of mail thefts, and they are also working to replace damaged mailboxes.