Warning issued after illnesses possibly linked to raw oysters reported in LA County

There have been 27 cases of gastrointestinal illness potentially linked to raw oysters consumed at four restaurants in Los Angeles County.

There have been 27 cases of gastrointestinal illness potentially linked to raw oysters consumed at four restaurants in Los Angeles County.

There have been 27 cases of gastrointestinal illness potentially linked to raw oysters consumed at four restaurants in Los Angeles County.

There have been 27 cases of gastrointestinal illness potentially linked to raw oysters consumed at four restaurants in Los Angeles County.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A warning if you like raw oysters: Dozens of people have gotten sick, possibly because of the seafood in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

There have been 27 cases of gastrointestinal illness potentially linked to raw oysters consumed at four restaurants, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The names of the businesses have not been released.

"Until the source is confirmed, consumers should be cautious before eating raw oysters due to the potential risk of foodborne illness," county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

Last week, there were 41 probable cases reported in San Diego County.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the oysters were packed by distributor Sociedad Acuicola GolPac in Sonora, Mexico last month.

Meanwhile, the city of Pasadena is working with the L.A. County Department of Public Health to investigate illness connected to raw oyster consumption in the area.