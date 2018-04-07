$75M waterfront renovation planned for Wilmington

Wilmington is planning a $75 million waterfront transformation. It will be done with two different projects.First is the nine-acre $24 million Waterfront Promenade. Four of those acres will be dedicated to event space and a playground.The other part will be a 13-acre $53 million Avalon Promenade and Gateway, it will be just north of the Waterfront Promenade.It will have a pedestrian bridge over train tracks. It will also be home to everything from outdoor classrooms to a history walk.Both projects are slated to start construction in 2019, with completion in 2021.