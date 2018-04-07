REAL ESTATE

$75M waterfront renovation planned for Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Calif. --
Wilmington is planning a $75 million waterfront transformation. It will be done with two different projects.


First is the nine-acre $24 million Waterfront Promenade. Four of those acres will be dedicated to event space and a playground.

The other part will be a 13-acre $53 million Avalon Promenade and Gateway, it will be just north of the Waterfront Promenade.

It will have a pedestrian bridge over train tracks. It will also be home to everything from outdoor classrooms to a history walk.

Both projects are slated to start construction in 2019, with completion in 2021.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estate developmentdevelopmentmoneybusinessLos Angeles CountyWilmington
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News