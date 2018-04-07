REAL ESTATE

Bustling downtown center in development in Signal Hill

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. --
A vacant patch of Signal Hill has been given the green light for development.


The eight-acre Heritage Square has been approved by the Signal Hill City Council.

The area is being developed by Signal Hill Petroleum and sits on the west side of Cherry Avenue between Burnett and Crescent Heights streets.

Signal Hill Petroleum wants to construct 200 residential units, with up to 60,000 square feet of retail space. There will also be open areas for outdoor dining and community space.

A covered community space will serve as the development's center.

Developers want Heritage Square to become the downtown and center of Signal Hill.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estate developmentbusinessdevelopmentLos Angeles CountySignal Hill
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News