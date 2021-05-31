star wars

Darth Vader home hits the market for $4.3M

EMBED <>More Videos

Darth Vader home hits the market for $4.3 million

HOUSTON, Texas -- Star Wars fans will definitely want to take a look at this home being sold in Texas.

Known as the Darth Vader house, this 7,000 square foot masterpiece has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a four-car attached garage on an 18,000 square foot corner lot, which is Galactic Empire-sized for its location in Houston.

The property, listed Thursday by Wade Knight with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, was built in 1992.

RELATED | Disney shares first look at its 'real' lightsaber coming to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel
EMBED More News Videos

In honor of Star Wars Day, Disney revealed its "real" lightsaber and gave fans a look at the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel coming to Walt Disney World.



There's no coming to the dark side with this home, as it boasts ample closets, massive windows and lots of living space.

The Darth Vader home could be yours for the asking price of $4.3 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonreal estate developmenthomestar warshousing marketreal estatehomeowners
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
Long Island woman creates Mandalorian costume during pandemic
New 'Star Wars' series, 'Simpsons' short coming to Disney+ for May the 4th
Disney shares first look at 'real' Star Wars lightsaber
'May the 4th be with you': Baby Yoda helps ring Wall St. opening bell
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal beaches fill up with visitors on Memorial Day
Aiden Leos shooting: Reward increases to $400,000
Boy, 5, found safe day after going missing on dirt bike in Mojave Desert
President Biden commemorates fallen veterans at Arlington Cemetery
Memorial Day weekend travel sets 2021 record at LAX
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open
Good Samaritan describes violent attack on Asian police officer
Show More
3.0-magnitude offshore quake rattles Malibu area, USGS says
Man suspected of groping young girl in Target store in Irvine
Elderly man struck, killed by electric scooter in Venice
Ex-'Tarzan' actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
Lakewood violence threat may be 'swatting,' sheriff's officials say
More TOP STORIES News