REAL ESTATE

Fuller Seminary moving to Pomona, selling 13 acres in Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

With rising rents in Pasadena, Fuller Seminary, the largest multidenominational seminary in the country, has decided to relocate to Pomona. (KABC)

By
PASADENA (KABC) --
With rising rents in Pasadena, Fuller Seminary, the largest multidenominational seminary in the country, has decided to relocate to Pomona.

"The most heartbreaking part of my job is hearing students who want to come to Fuller and cannot afford to live in Pasadena. Given that the market rents in Pomona are cheaper than what we're able to provide with heavily subsidized rents in Pasadena, we're hopeful that this move will expand the reach of Fuller Seminary," said Mari Clements, the acting provost at Fuller Theological Seminary.

Rising rents means the land Fuller owns is more valuable than ever. A sale will provide the theological seminary with funds to build for its future.

Fuller's campus runs right into downtown Pasadena. With land so valuable in Los Angeles County, it's rare to find 13 acres in the middle of a downtown business district.

"It was never designed as a campus so it's really hard for us to have the kinds of organic gatherings between students and faculty. So we're looking forward to designing a state-of-the-art collaborative, integrative campus from the ground up," said Clements.

Student Julia Hendrickson added that "This is a great thing for the school. We have a chance to increase our endowment. We have a chance to build a highly functional, future-thinking campus."

Laurie Lustig-Bower with CBRE is the real estate broker handling the listing. The property isn't on the market yet, but there's already heavy interest.

"It could be an educational company. It could be a medical institution. It could be small mom and pops that want to own one of the craftsman buildings for their own business. It could be a variety of different buyers including apartment buildings," said Bower.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estatereal estate developmentmovingreligionPasadenaPomonaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,700 rent you in Glendale, right now?
Renting in Anaheim: What will $1,400 get you?
Tenants of Chinatown building get break from sharp rent hike
Long Beach midtown project will add 95 affordable housing units
What will $2,800 rent you in Beverly Hills, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News