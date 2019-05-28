Real Estate

Landlord defends evicting 102-year-old woman from Ladera Heights home

By ABC7.com staff
LADERA HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The landlord under fire for evicting a 102-year-old woman from her Ladera Heights home of nearly 30 years is defending his actions.

Thelma Smith recently got an eviction notice. Her landlords want to have the unit back to move in their daughter, who is graduating from law school. She was given a notice to vacate by June 30.

Her story has been getting widespread attention, including from celebrities like actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

RELATED: 102-year-old woman facing eviction in Ladera Heights gets offer of help from Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger said he has known Smith for many years. He recently sent her a fruit basket and is offering his assistance.

On Monday, the owner of the apartment building reached out to Eyewitness News saying he is well within his rights to evict Smith and is only doing so to help his daughter.

He says Smith is the only person in the building living on a month-to-month agreement.

Others in the building all have fixed-term leases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatelos angeleslos angeles countyarnold schwarzeneggerevictionrenters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News