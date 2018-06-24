A new multi-family residential development known as Pico Eleven is taking shape in Santa Monica.The Pico Boulevard project will have 32 two-bedroom apartments, including 11 rent controlled units. In addition, four units will be reserved for very low-income households.The building will be divided up into three sections separated by two courtyards.The California Beach House-style building will have a faade of natural wood. There will be two levels of underground parking for 64 vehicles.The development will be completed later this year.