REAL ESTATE

Multi-family residential building called Pico Eleven taking shape in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A new multi-family residential development known as Pico Eleven is taking shape in Santa Monica.


The Pico Boulevard project will have 32 two-bedroom apartments, including 11 rent controlled units. In addition, four units will be reserved for very low-income households.

The building will be divided up into three sections separated by two courtyards.

The California Beach House-style building will have a faade of natural wood. There will be two levels of underground parking for 64 vehicles.

The development will be completed later this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estate developmentrental propertyLos Angeles CountySanta Monica
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News