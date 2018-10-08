REAL ESTATE

Newport Beach realtor releases music video to market $45 million home

EMBED </>More Videos

You might think a $45 million home on the Balboa peninsula in Newport Beach would be eye-catching enough to sell on its own, but its realtor released a unique marketing video that's going viral. (KABC)

By
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
You might think a $45 million home on the Balboa peninsula in Newport Beach would be eye-catching enough to sell on its own, but its realtor released a unique marketing video that's going viral.

"To have three lots in this location and a house like this, new construction is so unique to the market and there's a huge demand for it," said Tim Smith, with Coldwell Banker.

Smith and his partners came up with the idea for a music video featuring a catchy beat, social media influencers, a real hip-hop group and the massive 14,000 square-foot home.

Smith's team spent four days and $50,000 putting together the video which is shot to "Teach Me How to Duffy," a spoof on "Teach Me How to Dougie." Cali Swag District, the group that released that song actually appears in the video.

"Everything we do marketing wise is to stop people in their tracks," Smith said. "Everything we do, we want to create a viral response."

The video's racked up more than 20,000 views in four days. Smith said the home is ideal for hosting, he even makes a cameo, rapping about some of the home's features in the video.

"Deep down, I've always wanted to have a little swag, be a rapper, so this is my one-and-done," Smith said.

Like with anything, Smith says there's been some negative feedback, but the positive buzz far outweighs all of it.

"Really was a unique opportunity, a unique property, we could do it for and it's like exceeded all expectations," Smith said.

Smith said he already has four or five serious buyers who want to schedule a viewing of the home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatesocial mediahousinghousing marketreal estatemusic videoNewport BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,500 rent you in Anaheim, right now?
Renting in Los Angeles: What will $2,400 get you?
What does $1,900 rent you in Irvine, today?
What's the cheapest rental available in West Hollywood, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Multiple injuries reported at rapper's Hollywood & Highland event
Van Nuys home inundated with rats causes concern among neighbors
Porto's launching home delivery service
IE dealership refuses to sell some Toyota Prius models over safety recall
CA DMV may have improperly registered 1,500 to vote
Dodgers heading to NLCS after 6-2 win over Braves
Woman arrested in hit-and-run death of girl, 14, in San Bernardino
SoCal gas prices at highest level in 3 years
Show More
Gavin Newsom, John Cox spar in only debate before Election Day
UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning
LASD denies racial profiling claims
Man with gun arrested at Burbank Walmart
Limo in NY fatal crash shouldn't have been on road, governor says
More News