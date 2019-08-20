Rent prices up 5.8 percent in Los Angeles and Orange Counties

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's getting more expensive to live in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. Rent costs rose at the fastest pace in 14 years, according to the Consumer Price Index.Citing the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Orange County Register reports an increase of 5.8 percent annual rate last month. That's the highest for a July since 2005.Between 2009 and 2014 local rents rose an average 1.7 percent a year.Rents in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties were also up 4.3 percent in a year for July.