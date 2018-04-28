REAL ESTATE

Mixed-use complex, Millennium Santa Monica, begins to take shape

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A new-mixed use development in Santa Monica is starting to take shape.


The Millennium Santa Monica will be multiple five-story apartment buildings. It will have 356 studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments - 38 of which will be set aside for affordable housing.

It will also feature 25,000 square feet of street-level commercial space.

The Millennium Santa Monica was built on the site of a former mobile home park. After a lengthy legal battle, 50 residents were displaced from The Village Trailer Park.

Ten mobile homes are all that remain, and a court settlement allows them to lease their land for 50 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateapartmentreal estatereal estate developmentmobile homesretailLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News