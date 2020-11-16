Real Estate

California's desert town Nipton is back on market for 2nd time since 2017, priced at $2.75M

NIPTON, Calif. -- The desert town of Nipton, California is back on the real estate market for the second time in five years.

For the cost of just $2.75 million you can purchase the quiet San Bernardino County community.

RELATED: Is it the right time to buy a home during COVID-19 pandemic?

Nipton is close to the Nevada border off Interstate 15, about 15 miles from neighboring Primm, Nevada and an hour from Las Vegas.

Nipton is a historic railroad town with about 20 full-time residents.

The town last made headlines in 2017, when an Arizona cannabis company named "American Green" bought it for $5 million.

The investors planned to turn it into a pot-themed retreat powered by renewable energy.

RELATED: Plan for California pot town going up in smoke?

A $2.5 million development plan ultimately fell through, and the original owners took it back.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatesouthern californiacaliforniamarijuanaeconomysocietyreal estate developmenthousing marketcommunitytourismsales
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County officials to consider curfew amid COVID surge
Biden to address economy plans as COVID-19 rages: LIVE
2 earthquakes rattle parts of SoCal, Central CA
Orange, Ventura counties at risk of moving back to purple tier
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give CA coronavirus update
Off-duty sheriff's deputy shot in City Terrace; suspect at large
Postpartum depression cases spike due to pandemic isolation
Show More
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
Towering 'King Tides' hitting California coastline
Nevada is 1st state to constitutionally protect same-sex marriage
Mexico reaches 1M COVID-19 cases, nears 100K deaths
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized in OC
More TOP STORIES News