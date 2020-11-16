California's desert town Nipton is back on market for 2nd time since 2017, priced at $2.75M

NIPTON, Calif. -- The desert town of Nipton, California is back on the real estate market for the second time in five years.
For the cost of just $2.75 million you can purchase the quiet San Bernardino County community.
Nipton is close to the Nevada border off Interstate 15, about 15 miles from neighboring Primm, Nevada and an hour from Las Vegas.
Nipton is a historic railroad town with about 20 full-time residents.
The town last made headlines in 2017, when an Arizona cannabis company named "American Green" bought it for $5 million.
The investors planned to turn it into a pot-themed retreat powered by renewable energy.
A $2.5 million development plan ultimately fell through, and the original owners took it back.
