Suspicious powder found in envelopes at 'Recall Gascón' office in West LA

Suspicious powder found at 'Recall Gascón' office in West LA

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Suspicious white powder -- along with hate speech symbols -- was found in return envelopes sent to the office attempting to oust embattled Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

The L.A. Police Department responded to a HAZMAT call at the Recall Gascon office after members reported the suspicious powder.



Police units, bomb squad vehicles and fire department personnel responded and were seen onsite.

The office was forced to evacuate.

Authorities informed them they believe the substance was baking soda.

George Gascón is facing a possible recall. Last week, the Recall Gascón office said it had enough signatures to officially to qualify for the ballot.

A group seeking to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said it has collected enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.



The effort to oust the DA from office began in December, just months after a similar recall campaign fell short.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

