Suspicious powder found in envelopes at 'Recall Gascón' office in West LA

The L.A. Police Department responded to a HAZMAT call at the Recall Gascon office after members reported the suspicious powder.
White powder and hate speech symbols just found in one of our #RecallDAGeorgeGascon return petition envelopes. Authorities have been notified and we are making sure our great volunteers are ok. There are a few bad/sick people out there. pic.twitter.com/tDGFNyCorv— Tim Rosales (@TimRosales) June 23, 2022
Police units, bomb squad vehicles and fire department personnel responded and were seen onsite.
The office was forced to evacuate.
Authorities informed them they believe the substance was baking soda.
George Gascón is facing a possible recall. Last week, the Recall Gascón office said it had enough signatures to officially to qualify for the ballot.
The effort to oust the DA from office began in December, just months after a similar recall campaign fell short.
