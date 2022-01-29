Actor Simon Rex feels validated, proud after receiving early acclaim for role in movie 'Red Rocket'

HOLLYWOOD -- An actor is getting his "moment" after being in the business for 25 years. Simon Rex, the star of the critically-acclaimed "Red Rocket." He says it's been wonderful...and validating...to be acknowledged for his work."A standing ovation at Cannes, Oscar buzz, nominated for an Indie Spirit Award--the whole thing is surreal," said Rex. "It's strange because, you know, the phone wasn't ringing too much for the last 10 years. I'll be honest. You know, I might have done a little indie movie here or there, small role, no one would see it. I wouldn't even tell people to see it because I wasn't proud of it. So this is the first time in my career that I actually don't feel I have imposter syndrome when I say I'm an actor."Rex says yes, his phone is ringing more now, with good offers coming his way.In "Red Rocket," Rex plays a former adult film star who returns to Texas, where he's not met with a rousing welcome home. Much of the cast is made up of people who live in the area where they shot the movie. Director Sean Baker is known for doing that. Here's how he found the woman who plays the character Lil, Simon's mother-in-law."Her name's Brenda Deiss and she was found very, like Sean does, very fortuitously," said Rex. "He walked out of an outhouse, because he was looking for locations, and there she was and she said, 'I need a jump. My car broke down.' And he said to his DP, 'I think we just found Lil."Rex, now 47, says he always believed in himself as an actor. He just needed someone to give him a shot. And he's grateful for what that shot has given him."To be honest, I don't know if I've wrapped my head around it completely and maybe that's better. I just want to stay humble and grounded and realistic. And I just want to work. So, hopefully, this will get me more work," said Rex."Red Rocket" is in theatres now. It will be available on digital and on demand on February 8th.