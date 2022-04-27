community journalist

Red tide in Orange County could impact marine wildlife

A red tide bloom is moving south in Orange County, which could impact animals such as birds on the beach and ocean.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Red tide in Orange County could impact marine wildlife

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A red tide bloom can be seen in the ocean near Orange County.

"In this case it's A. sanguinea and that has a particular bloom that's happening right now. The water temperature, the air temperature is all a factor in that," said Debbie McGuire, the executive director at the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach.

McGuire says birds can be affected by the red ride.

"The feathers become parted. They get wet and water logged. The bird gets cold, they beach itself and they beach themselves because they become hypothermic and they can no longer have that nice, little feather wetsuit on them," McGuire said.

Birds can lose the waterproof ability their feathers have when they swim through the red tide and foam.

McGuire says they were alerted about the red tide on Monday when it was found at the Newport Beach pier.

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach are on standby in case they have to take birds in.

McGuire says if they do, the birds will have to be rinsed and washed so they can start recovering.

She also says there are different precautions for humans and pets.

"This particular one can be a skin irritant, so if you're out there swimming in it or something you might notice that your itchy and feel uncomfortable. You just need to wash it off. Same for your pets. If you're a dog at the dog beach you wouldn't want them to swim through it or drink it," said McGuire.

McGuire says the bloom can last for any amount of time depending on the water and air temperature. She says if you see beached birds, let your local lifeguard or animal control know so they can be treated.

Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsorange countyhuntington beachnewport beachcommunity journalistin the community
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Program makes transportation more accessible to South LA residents
Pacoima pre-school students can play in their nature explore classroom
LA ranks No. 1 in ozone pollution, new report finds
Long Beach restaurant deals with third break-in in less than a year
TOP STORIES
New water restrictions to limit outdoor watering for millions in SoCal
Kim Kardashian testifies she demanded Blac Chyna leave 'Keeping Up'
2 adult brothers struck, 1 fatally, by hit-and-run driver in Koreatown
Doctors researching sudden cases of liver inflammation in children
3-month-old NorCal baby found alive after kidnapping
120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns
Juvenile arrested in murder of missing 10-year-old girl, police say
Show More
Dog stolen in East Hollywood found just in time for owner's birthday
Eaglet rescued from cliff on Catalina Island after falling out of nest
Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID
Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent 1st heart attack for most
SoCal woman accused of running over 2 children appears in LA court
More TOP STORIES News