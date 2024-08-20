DTLA Proud Festival is back rooted in community

The DTLA PROUD Festival is back this weekend and rooted in community!

DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- The DTLA PROUD Festival is back this weekend with two special events rooted in community!

This will be a 2-day festival, August 24 and 25 from noon to 10pm. Festivities include the DTLA Proud martketplace including 40 queer vendors plus 20 community booths. The PROUD Stage will host live performances, and SUMMERTRAMP will be featuring DJs and dancing along with their signature above-ground pool and waterslide.

This event is ticketed, click here to purchase your tickets.



For more information, go to dtlaproud.org.