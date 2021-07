REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating after a Redlands Fire Department engine was shot overnight.Video shows the fire engine with at least one bullet that pierced through the windshield on the driver's side. Officials say the bullet missed firefighters who were inside the rig at the time.The shooting happened off Lassen Street near San Bernardino and Pennsylvania avenues, officials say.Police were searching the area for the gunman.Additional details on injuries and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released.