Redondo Beach police investigating after resident finds document referencing antisemitic website

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Redondo Beach police detectives launched an investigation after a local resident found a document referencing an antisemitic website, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Gertruda Avenue at 1:40 a.m. Monday to a report of a zip-close plastic bag containing containing the document and some white rocks, the Redondo Beach Police Department said in a statement.

The agency has "responded to similar incidents in the past few months; however, it is unknown if they are all related," the news release said.

"From previous news reports of what happened in Redlands and Huntington Beach and Beverly Hills, I kind of suspected right away that it was something white supremacist, (an) antisemitic thing," said resident Andrew Lesser, who found the item. "When I went to the video and the website, both of them were clearly racist, antisemitic, white-power nonsense."

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact the Police Department.