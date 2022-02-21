Antisemitic flyers found in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach neighborhoods, police say

We have been made aware of anti-semitic flyers distributed to a neighborhood in southeast Huntington Beach. We have been in communication with area residents & are actively investigating the situation & source. pic.twitter.com/fokJ2k6G8i — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) February 20, 2022

The Newport Beach Police Department is aware of the anti-semitic flyers that have been distributed in an eastern Newport Beach neighborhood. Our department is currently working with residents and actively investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/3rV5KK8jZF — Newport Beach Police (@NewportBeachPD) February 20, 2022

