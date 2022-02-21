anti-semitism

Antisemitic flyers found in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach neighborhoods, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in two Orange County cities have launched investigations after antisemitic flyers were found distributed across several neighborhoods.

According to a tweet posted by the Huntington Beach Police Department on Sunday, several flyers were found in a southeast neighborhood of Huntington Beach.

"We have been in communication with area residents & are actively investigating the situation & source," read the tweet.



Shortly after, police in Newport Beach tweeted a similar message saying they also received reports of antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood on the eastside.

"Our department is currently working with residents and actively investigating the incident," read the tweet.



Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

