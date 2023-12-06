Redondo Union HS closed Wednesday after students bring guns to campus 2 days in a row

Redondo Union High School will be closed Wednesday after two students allegedly brought guns to campus two days in a row this week, prompting lockdowns on each occasion.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Redondo Union High School will be closed Wednesday after two students allegedly brought guns to campus two days in a row this week, prompting lockdowns on each occasion.

The school was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a report of a student in possession of a weapon on campus.

According to the Redondo Beach Police Department, the 15-year-old student fled from school staff on foot but was detained shortly after.

A similar lockdown happened at the school on Monday, after a student - also a 15-year-old - reportedly brought a loaded gun with a high-capacity magazine onto campus. Neither of the students have been identified.

A weapon was not fired in either instance and nobody was injured, according to police. They now want to look for any other potential weapons. They also want to know if there is a connection between the two students.

Both students were detained on suspicion of juvenile possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and possession of an unregistered loaded firearm.

It was unclear how either teen obtained a weapon.

Despite the incidents on consecutive days, police said they have not found any evidence of a "specific threat or plan for violence" at the school.

In response to the dual arrests, however, Redondo Union High School will be closed on Wednesday, with classes resuming Thursday.

In a letter to parents, district officials said the closure "is to provide optimal conditions for our district team and RBPD to work together to conduct a comprehensive review of our safety measures and implement strategies to amplify this important work."

During the closure, police plan to conduct an extensive sweep of the school. When classes resume Thursday, there will be only three entry and exit points, all of which will be overseen by police and administrators. Increased police patrols will be maintained at RUHS and all other Redondo campuses.

There will be an online meeting for the school community at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"The two back-to-back incidents are something we would never have imagined," district officials wrote in the message to parents Tuesday. "We are going to need to work together to solve the issue of access to guns."

City News Service contributed to this report.