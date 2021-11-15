Food & Drink

Reese's reveals its largest peanut butter cup yet in time for Thanksgiving

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Reese's reveals its largest peanut butter cup yet

NEW YORK -- Peanut butter fans rejoice. Reese's is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever: a nine-inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie.

The super-sized peanut butter cup is the size of an actual pie, with a 9-inch diameter and weighing in at 3.4 pounds.

"When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert," said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese's. "At Reese's, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later."

Only 3,000 pies are available for purchase on Hershey's website for $44.99 plus tax.

It isn't the first time Reese's has experimented with its peanut butter cup. Earlier this year, Hershey's released an all peanut butter cup without chocolate. It was the first time in the company's 90-year-history that its peanut butter cups had taken chocolate completely out of the equation. Versions of the Peanut Butter Lovers Cup came out in 2019 and 2020, but those still contained some chocolate.

Hershey, like other confectioners, relies on impulse purchases to drive sales. In 2020, the candy company released peanut butter cups filled with pretzels and a peanut butter and chocolate Snack Cake it billed as a "mid-morning snack."

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpiebusinessfoodthanksgivingu.s. & worldchocolate
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News