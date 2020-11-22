Coronavirus

FDA authorizes Regeneron's antibody cocktail for COVID-19

President Trump received the therapy while battling virus
The U.S Food and Drug Administration is authorizing Regeneron's antibody cocktail for some patients who test positive for COVID-19.

The FDA said Saturday that it's okay to give it to high-risk patients with mild or moderate symptoms.

RELATED: COVID-19 antibody test included when you donate blood at ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive

President Trump received the therapy when he was battling the coronavirus that has cost more than 250,000 Americans their lives.

RELATED: How President Trump's COVID-19 treatment is far different from what most American patients get

The cocktail contains two antibodies produced in a lab and can be given to patients who are newly infected.

Regeneron says it will have doses ready for 80,000 patients this month, and enough for a half-million more by the end of January.
