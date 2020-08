EMBED >More News Videos Los Angeles County officials continued to warn places of worship to only hold services outside.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the first time ever, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles held an ordination mass outside on Saturday.Eight new priests were ordained on the plaza of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Downtown Los Angeles.Public health guidelines for worship gatherings due to the pandemic were strictly followed.Only 100 people were allowed to attend, that included only a close circle of family members and friends.The new priests will begin their parish assignments on Sept. 1.