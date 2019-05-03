Religion & Spirituality

L.A. Archdiocese's handling of abuse allegations probed by state attorney general

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new report indicates the California attorney general's office is investigating how the Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles handles sexual abuse allegations.

Part of the probe will include determining whether the L.A. Archdiocese followed mandatory reporting requirements to law enforcement, according to a letter reviewed by The Los Angeles Times from Attorney General Xavier Becerra to Archbishop Jose Gomez.

That letter requests church officials keep various documents related to clergy abuse allegations.

In December, the Archbishop released 54 new names of priests accused of sexually abusing minors, the first update to that list since 2008. That list already included nearly 300 names of priests who were directly or indirectly associated with the Archdiocese to be accused of abuse.

Archbishop Gomez said at the time that the update to the list was an example of transparency.

"To every one of you who has suffered abuse at the hand of a priest, I am truly sorry," Gomez said. "I am humbled by your courage and ashamed at how the church has let you down."

The Times reports the L.A. Archdiocese has paid a record $740 million in various settlements to victims over the years.
