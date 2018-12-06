LA Archdiocese releases 54 new names of priests accused of sex abuse

Archbishop Jose Gomez of the Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles has released an updated list of the names of priests accused of sexually abusing minors.This is the first update since 2008.The list now has an additional 54 priests, added because the criteria has changed.The church says the names were added if there was "a single plausible report of sexual misconduct against the priest which could not be confirmed since the priest died or left the archdiocese long before the allegation was received."Since the 2008 report, three priests accused of abusing children were removed from the priesthood.