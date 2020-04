SoCal churches trying to meet financial and spiritual needs amid COVID-19 pandemic

The sermons before a packed house of worship are a distant memory. Before the COVID-19 outbreak closed churches, it looked much different.Churches are empty, with no one coming in to worship. That means the collection plate hasn't been passed around. Financially, many Southern California Churches are hurting.Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Oxnard is one example. It's closed its school and sanctuary. Money isn't coming in, but the bills still have to be paid."We still have to pay the employees, the teachers, that's why I was telling you it doesn't last for so long. We only have so much money. So hopefully we don't run out," said Father Manuel Rosiles.The Archdiocese of Los Angeles tells Eyewitness News it's doing all it can to financially support parishes so they don't have to lay off employees and still provide other services like meals to seniors.Many Southland churches have turned to virtual services and masses. Since congregants can't come to worship at church, many churches have put their services online.Pastor Todd Smith, senior pastor at Crossroads Community Church in Santa Clarita, says "Ministry wise, it went from physical to virtual. So during the weekday we flipped all of our ministries online whether it be men's, women, kids, our young adults, everything is online and everyone's connected that way. "While trying to fulfill the spiritual needs of its members, churches have been forced to watch their bottom line."We're trying to be very conservative financially. We've cut every expense we can cut. And we did," said Smith."Maybe we'll have to increase the number of services/masses so that people have more options. That's something that we have to consider," said Father Rosiles.