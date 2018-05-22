RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Evangelist Franklin Graham speaks at Rose Bowl in Pasadena

Thousands flocked to the Rose Bowl on Monday to see evangelist Franklin Graham speak about the issues facing the country today.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Thousands of evangelical faithful flocked to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Monday to see evangelist Franklin Graham, the son of the late Billy Graham, speak about the issues facing the country today.

Graham is continuing the work of his famous father while he's on the Decision America California Tour. He said he is not on a political tour, but he doesn't shy away from controversial issues.

"We need to fix our borders, and we need to make a system where people who want to come in and work don't have to risk their lives to sneak across the border and get a job. It's a simple system but our politicians - both Republicans and Democrats - haven't been able to make it happen, and I don't get it," he said.

Graham's tour kicked off just days after another school shooting.

"We live in a different world, and we live in a world where Hollywood has to take some of the responsibility," he added. "I think our country has to have a very honest discussion."

Graham is covering 10 cities across California, with the last stop in Redding on June 5.
