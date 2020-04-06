Coronavirus

Here's a list of SoCal churches holding virtual Holy Week services

For millions, Holy Week marks a sacred time, but this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, many worshipers will attend service virtually. Here are some SoCal churches holding Good Friday and Easter services online.

Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels will stream Easter Mass services.

For details visit: facebook.com/lacatholics, lacatholics.org/mass-for-the-homebound

C3 Los Angeles will stream Easter service at 9 a.m.
c3losangeles.com
live.c3losangeles.com

Faith LCMS in Capistrano Beach will hold Easter service online at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Good Friday service will be streamed at 7 p.m. www.faithcapo.com

First Baptist Church of San Bernardino will stream Easter Service at 9 a.m. on YouTube.

Harvest Church Fellowship in Riverside will stream Good Friday service beginning every two hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Easter service will be held every two hours beginning at 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.
https://harvest.org/live

Mosaic church in Los Angeles will stream Good Friday services at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Easter services will be held at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
mosaic.org
https://mosaic.org/Easter

North Hollywood First United Methodist Church will stream Good Friday service at 7 p.m, Easter service at 10:30 a.m.
www.nohofumc.org
www.facebook.com/nohofumc1

OASIS in Los Angeles will stream Good Friday at 7:30pm and Easter services at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
oasisla.org/

Pacific Crossroads Church in Santa Monica will stream Good Friday service at 7 p.m., Easter service at 10 a.m.
pacificcrossroads.org

Prince of Peace Episcopal Church in Woodland Hills will stream Easter service at 10 a.m.
www.popwh.org/happenings.html

Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, with campuses throughout SoCal, will host Easter service online at 9 a.m.
saddleback.com
youtube.com

The Grove Community Church in Riverside will stream Easter service at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
http://www.thegrove.live/

West Valley Christian Church in West Hills will stream Good Friday service at 5 p.m., Easter service at 10:45 a.m.
wvcch.online.church

Whittier Area Community Church will stream Easter services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
https://wacc.aspireonemedia.com/
https://wacc.tv/

To add your church's online service to this list, please send an email with the church name, times of the services and web link for the stream to ABC7 at PR@abc7.com
