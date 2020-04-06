Here's a list of SoCal churches holding virtual Holy Week services

For millions, Holy Week marks a sacred time, but this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, many worshipers will attend service virtually. Here are some SoCal churches holding Good Friday and Easter services online.
Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels will stream Easter Mass services.
For details visit: facebook.com/lacatholics, lacatholics.org/mass-for-the-homebound
C3 Los Angeles will stream Easter service at 9 a.m.
c3losangeles.com
live.c3losangeles.com
Faith LCMS in Capistrano Beach will hold Easter service online at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Good Friday service will be streamed at 7 p.m. www.faithcapo.com
First Baptist Church of San Bernardino will stream Easter Service at 9 a.m. on YouTube.
Harvest Church Fellowship in Riverside will stream Good Friday service beginning every two hours from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Easter service will be held every two hours beginning at 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.
https://harvest.org/live
Mosaic church in Los Angeles will stream Good Friday services at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Easter services will be held at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
mosaic.org
https://mosaic.org/Easter
North Hollywood First United Methodist Church will stream Good Friday service at 7 p.m, Easter service at 10:30 a.m.
www.nohofumc.org
www.facebook.com/nohofumc1
OASIS in Los Angeles will stream Good Friday at 7:30pm and Easter services at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
oasisla.org/
Pacific Crossroads Church in Santa Monica will stream Good Friday service at 7 p.m., Easter service at 10 a.m.
pacificcrossroads.org
Prince of Peace Episcopal Church in Woodland Hills will stream Easter service at 10 a.m.
www.popwh.org/happenings.html
Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, with campuses throughout SoCal, will host Easter service online at 9 a.m.
saddleback.com
youtube.com
The Grove Community Church in Riverside will stream Easter service at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
http://www.thegrove.live/
West Valley Christian Church in West Hills will stream Good Friday service at 5 p.m., Easter service at 10:45 a.m.
wvcch.online.church
Whittier Area Community Church will stream Easter services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
https://wacc.aspireonemedia.com/
https://wacc.tv/
To add your church's online service to this list, please send an email with the church name, times of the services and web link for the stream to ABC7 at PR@abc7.com
Here's a list of SoCal churches holding virtual Holy Week services
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More