LA Archdiocese's new bishop is 2nd Filipino-American ever to be named bishop in US

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Catholic Church of Los Angeles is well known as a church of immigrants, with its parishioners hailing from countries all over the globe. Tuesday, a Filipino immigrant was named as a new bishop for the church.Archbishop Jose Gomez introduced the new bishop-elect Alejandro Aclan at the Cathedral of our Lady of the Angels. Aclan, 68, speaks three languages and has been a priest in the L.A. Archdiocese for more than two decades."He has a very good professional background, and as a priest he was always very dedicated to the people of God," Gomez said.Aclan revealed that the announcement was a big surprise to him. He said he has a vision for what he would like to accomplish in his new role."That's my main goal, just bring as many people to Christ as possible and hopefully, as we do that, we are able to unify the church, we are able to become one, which is Christ's prayer for all of us," Aclan said.Aclan immigrated to Los Angeles from the Philippines when he was 31 years old. His position as the newest auxiliary bishop for the L.A. Archdiocese makes him only the second Filipino-American priest to be named bishop in the U.S.His most recent role in the church was serving as the L.A. Archdiocese's vicar for clergy.The Vatican also announced Tuesday that Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Brennan will be the next bishop of Fresno.Aclan will be ordained by Gomez on May 16 at the Cathedral of our lady of the Angels.