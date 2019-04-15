LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Holy Week is starting today with Palm Sunday, also known as Passion Sunday.
Sunday's celebration commemorates the day Jesus made a triumphant entry into Jerusalem.
In Los Angeles, the Cathedral of our Lady of Angels in downtown hosted a Palm Sunday mass.
One service was given with Archbishop Jose Gomez and another with Rev. David Gallardo.
Both masses began outdoors for the blessing of palm branches - a tradition since the fourth century.
Meanwhile, thousands of people waved palm and olive branches Sunday morning in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.
Pope Francis gave a two-hour service - leading the world's Catholics into Holy Week.
He asked the crowd to pray for peace ahead of Easter, which is next Sunday.
LA's Archbishop Gomez marks start of Holy Week with Palm Sunday mass
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News