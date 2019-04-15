Religion & Spirituality

LA's Archbishop Gomez marks start of Holy Week with Palm Sunday mass

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Holy Week is starting today with Palm Sunday, also known as Passion Sunday.

Sunday's celebration commemorates the day Jesus made a triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

In Los Angeles, the Cathedral of our Lady of Angels in downtown hosted a Palm Sunday mass.

One service was given with Archbishop Jose Gomez and another with Rev. David Gallardo.

Both masses began outdoors for the blessing of palm branches - a tradition since the fourth century.

Meanwhile, thousands of people waved palm and olive branches Sunday morning in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.

Pope Francis gave a two-hour service - leading the world's Catholics into Holy Week.

He asked the crowd to pray for peace ahead of Easter, which is next Sunday.
