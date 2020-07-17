Catholic churchgoers attend 'mass on the grass' in Woodland Hills after indoor services shut down amid COVID

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6322211" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines Friday to determine which school districts are allowed to reopen classrooms in the fall.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Outdoor Mass is today's reality for many Catholics in Southern California. The archdiocese of Los Angeles announced this week it would have no more indoor Masses until further notice.In Woodland Hills, it's called mass in the grass at St. Mel parish. Church services continue here despite the Gov. Gavin Newsom's new restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic."Mass is such an important part of our faith," said Pastor Steve Davoren.A crowd of close to 40 made it out for one Friday Mass. And some admit while they are grateful for it, they think the governor went too far in banning services indoors."I'm not a big fan. Everyone has a job to do but I'm not a fan," said worshiper Donna Coughlin."It goes way too far," said worshiper Dennis Mccaustlend.While not everyone is happy with the governor, most worshipers here say can deal with accept the outdoor services -- at least until it gets too hot."It's wonderful. It's close to nature. It's a wonderful thing," said worshiper Chris Seitz.Indoors or outdoors, the prayers are the same: many hoping for a cure from the coronavirus and a return to a time when brotherly love doesn't have to be practiced six feet apart.